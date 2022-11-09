Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Republican Ron DeSantis wins the Florida gubernatorial race. © Octavio Jones/Getty Images/AFP

Republican Ron DeSantis is one of the big winners of the midterms. Now the governor of Florida Donald Trump could dispute the candidacy.

Tampa/Munich – Former US President Donald Trump has announced a “very big announcement” for November 15. Now it is speculated that he could run again in the 2024 presidential election. But one person from his own party could thwart his hopes for a new presidential term: Ron DeSantis.

The governor of Florida, who has been traded as a possible future presidential candidate, has been re-elected to a second term at the US midterms. The 44-year-old Republican clearly prevailed against his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist and thus gained a strong political tailwind.

Midterms: DeSantis wins Florida election — hardliner Republican

DeSantis has been at the head of the state in the southeastern United States since 2019. The right-wing hardliner is considered the rising star of the Republicans – and before the presidential elections in 2024 as a potential internal competitor of Trump. Among other things, the governor became known during the corona pandemic for his rejection of strict protective measures and thus became an idol for many Republicans.

He is also a staunch supporter of the conservative camp’s Kulturkampf against left-liberal policies, including on dealing with the LGBTQ community and abortion rights. DeSantis recently made headlines when he flew dozens of migrants to the chic resort island of Martha’s Vineyard off the coast of Massachusetts. Dealing with migrants and refugees from South and Central America is a central contentious issue between Republicans and Democrats.

Midterms: Florida Gov. DeSantis wants “political map rewritten”.

After his re-election, DeSantis spoke of a “landslide victory” and used his victory speech to attack the “woke agenda” of liberal politicians. “Florida is where woke will die.” The term “woke” describes “being awake” to racist and discriminatory tendencies in a society. DeSantis admitted, according to the newspaper The Hill also stated that not only had an election been won, but that the “political map had been rewritten”. All information can be found in our news ticker for the midterm elections.

“We’ve seen liberty and our way of life dry up in many other legislatures in this country, but Florida has held out,” DeSantis said. “Facts over fear” and “Education over indoctrination” were chosen, explained the election winner. At the party where his supporters followed the election, they shouted “two more years”, he also said. This was taken as a reference to DeSantis’ possible run for the 2024 election.

Midterms: DeSanti’s 2024 Republican nominee? — Trump is already threatening

The clear election victory strengthens DeSantis’ position with the Republicans. Many conservatives want DeSantis as a candidate in the presidential election in 2024. He has not yet declared whether he is aiming for the presidential nomination, but is considered one of the few Republicans who could take on Trump in the primaries. This has led to a rivalry between the two politicians.

Trump warned DeSantis against a presidential candidacy on Fox News. The governor would do “a lot of harm” to himself: “I think he would make a mistake, I think the base wouldn’t like it.” Trump even warned that he could say things about DeSantis that were “not very flattering”. . “I know more about him than anyone – except maybe his wife.” See our ticker for US midterms results. (bb/dpa)