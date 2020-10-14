US President Donald Trump felt like a superman after taking coronavirus medication. He announced this on October 13 at a speech to supporters in Pennsylvania.

“All I know is that I accepted something and felt good very quickly. <...> I do not know what it was, but I felt like a superman, “- quotes the American leader New york post…

At the same time, Trump once again stated that he had developed such a strong immunity that he was ready to kiss all the rally participants.

On the eve of the head of the White House announced the return to his election campaign after having had a coronavirus.

On October 12, the attending physician of the head of the White House, Sean Conley, said that the results of the president’s coronavirus tests for the last several days in a row had been negative.

The fact that the American leader was diagnosed with COVID-19 became known on October 2. He was hospitalized with mild symptoms for three days at the Walter Reed Military Medical Hospital, after which he was discharged and sent to receive further treatment at his residence.