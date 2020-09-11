US President Donald Trump has drawn a parallel between his appeasement within the corona pandemic and the conduct of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill throughout World Struggle II. “When Hitler bombed London, Churchill, a fantastic chief, typically went to a roof in London and spoke,” mentioned Trump on Thursday night (native time) at an election rally in Freeland, Michigan.

“And he at all times spoke with serenity. He mentioned we should be calm. No, we did it proper and we did a job like nobody else. “

Trump got here beneath strain nearly two months earlier than the US election as a result of he mentioned in interviews with investigative journalist Bob Woodward in March that he had intentionally downplayed the hazard posed by the virus. Corresponding passages and tape recordings had been printed by the US media on Wednesday. Trump then mentioned in his protection that he didn’t need to panic.

Trump referred on Thursday to the recommendation of the federal government in London to the British in World Struggle II: “Maintain calm and keep it up” (one thing like: preserve calm and keep it up). “That is what I did.” Churchill is alleged to have watched the Nazi bombing of London from a rooftop, however to not make any speeches. In June 1945 – after the top of the conflict – he spoke through the election marketing campaign on a cover, as was captured in images.

At a press convention within the White Home on Thursday, Trump denied that he had lied to People concerning the hazard posed by the coronavirus. When requested by a reporter, he known as it “a disgrace”. “I wasn’t mendacity,” mentioned Trump. “I mentioned we’ve to remain calm, we mustn’t panic.”

[Mit dem Newsletter „Twenty/Twenty“ begleiten unsere US-Experten Sie jeden Donnerstag auf dem Weg zur Präsidentschaftswahl. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung: tagesspiegel.de/twentytwenty]

Trump’s challenger within the White Home race, Democrat Joe Biden, accused the Republican on Wednesday of mendacity to the American individuals and of being accountable for the deaths of tens of hundreds of US residents.

Trump argued on Thursday that if Woodward thought his statements had been problematic, he ought to have gone public with it instantly as a substitute of ready months. In Freeland, he known as Pulitzer Prize winner Woodward a “nut” in entrance of cheering supporters.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

He as soon as once more praised his authorities’s disaster administration, which a majority of People have been judging negatively in polls for months. Trump mentioned, “I feel we in all probability did the perfect job of any nation on the pandemic, definitely any main nation on this planet.”

Within the White Home, Trump introduced the state of affairs within the USA within the corona pandemic as higher than in Europe. “For those who take a look at the European Union proper now, they’ve outbreaks such as you’ve by no means seen them earlier than and, frankly, their numbers are at ranges far worse than the numbers right here,” he mentioned. He cited Italy, France and Spain as examples. Though the variety of infections has elevated once more there, they’re nonetheless at a excessive stage within the USA.

Trump was nonetheless assured that the US would quickly overcome the disaster. He dominated out one other “shutdown”. He accused his challenger within the November third election, Joe Biden, of utilizing the pandemic for political functions. (dpa)