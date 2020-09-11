As day by day, we’ll convey you updated with the questions of the day – with the best solutions, after all. It’s also possible to order the “Questions of the Day” as a free publication by electronic mail. To register, click here.

What occurred?

• 5 figures present how dramatically Corona is spreading in France: The corona scenario in France is getting worse. On Friday, the authorities reported round 10,000 new infections. Is there a brand new lockdown coming now?

Germany reacts calmly at first. They wish to keep away from renewed border closings.

• Germany accepts 100 to 150 kids from Moria: Ten EU international locations absorb 400 kids from Moria. Inside Minister Seehofer introduced this. A new attempt at an EU refugee policy is also planned.

• Docs suspect Covid-19 immunization via masks requirement: The coronavirus can generally penetrate the nostril and mouth. But this could also have a positive effect, US researchers are now writing.

• Trump compares himself to Churchill: The US President has admitted that he downplayed the corona danger. To He tries to defend a historical figure from the Second World War.

• SPD lets members vote on Müller and Chebli: In Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf, the get together base decides who will signify the SPD within the federal election marketing campaign. After Chebli, Müller had also spoken out in favor.

What was mentioned?

Caricature: Klaus Stuttmann

•The implications of the fireplace in Moria: The circumstances within the camp have been completely immoral. Now the crowded collectively have rebelled. And now they’re accused of breaking the principles? What a nonsense. An interjection from my colleague Ariane Bemmer.

• The consequences of the Navalny case: Behind the debate about Nord Stream sanctions lies the question of what is more important: economic or foreign policy? She doesn’t help Navalny. A guest contribution by Eastern Europe expert Janis Kluge.

• The destiny of Julian Assange: The self-proclaimed fighter for the reality faces an absurdly excessive jail sentence. The trial in opposition to him is about nothing lower than the political values ​​of the West. A guest contribution by Sigmar Gabriel and Günter Wallraff.

What do I like to recommend to Tagesspiegel subscribers?

•The parable of the digital society: The significance of the cyber cosmos is commonly overestimated. However we’re nonetheless flesh and blood. It’s time to look back at that.

•“Hertha is just not but the attractive bride”: His roots are in Italy, he sees his future in Berlin: Bruno Labbadia talks concerning the objectives in an interview with Hertha BSC and the desire to settle down.

•How the Greens need to triumph within the native elections in North Rhine-Westphalia: Three years in the past the temper was disastrous, now the Greens are dealing with a report consequence. For the party, it is the first practical test in the Corona crisis.

•That is how day laborers are exploited in Berlin: Staff from the Balkans are quartered in junk buildings underneath inhumane circumstances. Out and about in a mattress warehouse in Neukölln.

What can we do?

Cook dinner fish! Uri Buri is taken into account Israel’s finest fish prepare dinner. These five recipes Everyone seems to be assured to succeed from his new cookbook.

Take a look at artwork! Dancing within the distant future … the Julia Stoschek Assortment in Berlin exhibits Films by the Canadian Jeremy Shawwhich are about transcendental experiences.

See much more artwork! The Gallery Weekend in Berlin has been postponed from spring to autumn attributable to Corona. Now it is displaying its finest. Our culture department has compiled the highlights.

Take heed to music! Each Friday from 9 p.m. onwards, 4 pop critics current the albums of the week on Radio Eins. This time with Nubya Garcia, Marilyn Manson, Flaming Lips and Michael Rother. More here.

Go to the cinema! In “Kin-Dza-Dza!” Monty Python meets Mad Max. The wacky Soviet comedy turned a cult Russian movie after the collapse of the USSR. Now it may be seen in Berlin cinemas.

Watch TV! The ARD movie “Käthe und Ich” is a melodrama with a message. And it isn’t solely performed excellently by the canine. Runs today at 8:15 p.m.

What ought to I do know for the weekend and Monday?

Video games will happen over the weekend first spherical of the DFB Cup as a substitute of. The 2 opening video games are already operating this night from 8:45 p.m.

Demonstrations in opposition to the state corona measures and counter rallies on Saturday. In Hanover, 4,000 individuals have been registered for a number of occasions, in Wiesbaden 3,000, in Munich 1,000 have been admitted.

On Sunday in NRW regional elections as a substitute of. What’s at stake for whom read at this point. The polling stations open at 8 a.m.

Demonstrations of the “Yellow vests” in France anticipated: A well known “yellow vest” chief has referred to as for renewed protests on the Web for the weekend – the anger can also be directed in opposition to the federal government’s corona measures.

Because the controversial presidential election on August 9, there have been every day protests in Belarus in opposition to President Alexander Lukashenko. On Monday the dictator travels to Moscow for talks with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin.

EU-China talks on the prime stage: For the talks on Monday, Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel, EU Council President Charles Michel and Fee President Ursula von der Leyen need to connect with China’s President Xi Jinping through video convention. One of many matters shall be stronger financial cooperation.

Variety of the day

The German Press Council issued 12 complaints. Winner of the detrimental awards: The “Bild” newspaper. The tabloid acquired 5 complaints alone – amongst different issues for his or her reporting on a research by the Berlin virologist Christian Drosten on the danger of corona an infection by kids.