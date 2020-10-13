US President Donald Trump said that his rival, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is inferior in intellectual abilities to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and DPRK leader Kim Jong-un. He expressed this opinion during a speech in Florida, reports TASS…

According to the head of state, the leaders of Russia, China and North Korea have “100 percent sharp minds.” He expressed confidence in the impossibility of the president of the United States being a politician about whom the same cannot be said. “Him [Байдена] not 100, not 80, not 60 percent, ”the American leader added.

Related materials Old peppy Trump Protests, crisis and coronavirus. How can the most unfortunate president in US history win an election? Vice Lord of the Flies Another election race is underway behind Trump and Biden. Why is it so important to the United States?

Commenting on the Democrat’s speech, Trump announced that his rival was having a bad day. “He forgot the name of Mitt Romney [сенатор-республиканец от штата Юта], he didn’t know what state he was in, and said he was running for the Senate. Can you imagine me doing this? ” – asked the owner of the White House. He predicted that Biden would have many bad days.

During the first debate, Biden called his opponent Putin’s puppy. He accused the American leader of not being able to say anything to his Russian counterpart “about rewarding the heads of American soldiers.” Biden was referring to The New York Times article, which claimed that Russia had colluded with militants in Afghanistan and offered them money to kill US soldiers in that country.

The first Biden-Trump debate took place on September 29 in the auditorium of Case Western River University in Cleveland, Ohio. The next ones are scheduled for October 22nd. The US presidential election will take place on November 3.