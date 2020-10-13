In terms of intelligence, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is seriously inferior to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, said the current US President Donald Trump.

During a speech in Florida, Trump brought up the subject of Biden’s intelligence again, questioning the intelligence of his presidential rival.

According to him, October 12 was a very bad Monday for the Democrat, as he forgot the name of the Republican Senator Mitt Romney, and, according to Trump, did not even know which state he was in.

The US President expressed confidence that Biden will have many bad days in case of victory, since he will not be able to be on an equal footing not only with Putin, but also with the leader of the DPRK Kim Jong-un and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping.

“What I know for sure is that the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping did not give us any favors. They (Putin, Kim Jong-un and Xi Jinping) have 100% sharp minds, Biden is not 100%, not 80% and not 60%, “said Trump, whose speech was broadcast by the TV channel FoxNews…

The US presidential election is scheduled for November 3.

Earlier, Trump has repeatedly stated that Biden will not be able to confront Putin and other world leaders, and also ridiculed the Democrat for his mental abilities. In, he called Biden depressingly stupid and then advised a Democrat to take a cognitive test.