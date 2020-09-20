US President Donald Trump compared the riots in the American city of Minneapolis after the death of African American George Floyd to Berlin during World War II.

“This is what Berlin looked like during the war,” Trump said during his Sept.19 address to voters in North Carolina.

Mass protests in the United States began on May 25 in Minneapolis after 46-year-old local resident George Floyd was killed in a brutal police arrest. The footage of the arrest published on the network shows that three officers pinned him to the ground, and one pressed his foot on his neck. Floyd screamed for a while that he could not breathe, and then passed out.

On May 29, rallies took place at the third police station in Minneapolis, where the employees involved in the incident with the death of the African American worked. About 300 people gathered there. The protesters burned down the police station, and the law enforcement officers were evacuated from the roof by helicopter.

The incident caused a wide public outcry. Waves of protests, riots and clashes with the police swept across the United States. In some cities, the National Guard was activated, an emergency regime and a curfew were introduced.

After the incident, the Minneapolis authorities decided to reform the police in the city and cut the department’s budget.