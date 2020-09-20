President of the United States Donald Trump compared the riots in American Minneapolis with the storming of Berlin at the end of World War II. TASS…

The head of the White House said this during a speech to supporters in North Carolina.

According to him, federal officials managed to restore order in Minneapolis, engulfed in protests and unrest, within half an hour.

At the same time, the American leader noted that CNN correspondents called these demonstrations “peaceful”.

“Behind them, during the reporting, everything was engulfed in flames. It looked like Berlin during the war, ”Trump said.

Earlier, the President of the United States signed a memorandum on depriving cities of state funding, which, according to the White House, are not enough to fight riots.