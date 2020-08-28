American leader Donald Trump, in a keynote speech at the Republican convention, compared himself to the 16th President of the United States and the first from the Republican Party, Abraham Lincoln. Reported by RIA News…

According to the head of the White House, he has done more for the black population of the country than any president since Abraham Lincoln. “When I get re-elected, it will be even better,” Trump said.

Abraham Lincoln was the first Republican president-elect and is best known for winning the American Civil War, as well as his campaign to end slavery, culminating in the ratification of the 13th Amendment to the US Constitution in 1865, which outlawed slavery. and bonded work. This happened shortly before Lincoln was assassinated by a Confederate supporter from Maryland named John Wilkes Booth.