Because of US President Joe Biden’s policies, other countries are treating the United States like little children. This opinion was expressed by former American leader Donald Trump during his speech to voters in Florida on Saturday, November 4. The performance was broadcast on YouTube.

The politician compared the current president to a six-year-old child and accused him of incompetence in office.

“I’ve met six-year-olds much smarter than Biden, including in his best years,” Trump said.

According to him, Biden’s inability to hold the presidential office is proven, among other things, by his corrupt past. Trump said that the current US leader has long been compromised.

The ex-president also noted that other countries, in particular Russia and China, “cannot believe what happened” to the United States. Citizens of the United States cannot feel safe while their country loses all respect in the eyes of the world community, Trump concluded.

Earlier, on November 3, American political scientist Malek Dudakov said that the Biden impeachment procedure, provided that it takes place, could cause him reputational losses. At the same time, he emphasized that impeachment itself is almost impossible, but even the beginning of this procedure will add Biden to the list of those few US presidents who have been tried to be impeached.

Before this, on November 2, Trump accused Biden of isolating the country from all allies. The ex-president also said that the current leader will turn the United States into a poor country where electricity will be supplied intermittently. And before that, on October 21, he said that the United States was moving towards a third world war due to the incompetent policies of the current American leader. He noted that Biden “has no idea what’s going on.”

Before this, on October 11, Trump called Biden a laughingstock who occupied the White House. The businessman and politician also linked the aggravation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict to the wrong decisions of the American leader, saying that Israel’s war with the Gaza Strip is a consequence of these decisions.

The next, 60th presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024. If the current head of state loses the election, the 47th President of the United States will come to power. Party congresses should be held in August-September, at which one candidate from each party will be officially approved. The final stage will be the November vote.