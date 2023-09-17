Former US President Donald Trump commented on Sunday about the possibility of his imprisonment in the criminal cases in which he is being tried.

Trump said he was not concerned about the possibility of being imprisoned.

He added, in an interview with the American television network NBC, “I see a tremendous amount of injustice. I think that very few people would have been able to deal with what I dealt with, when I was going down the escalator with Melania, and I was already under investigation, because they saw “How well I was doing in the polls, and it just got worse.”

When asked what he sees when he looks at his criminal photo, Trump said he sees “someone who loves this country, and I love this country.”

Trump reiterated his belief that the results of the 2020 presidential elections, in which he was defeated, were tampered with, in the interview that was broadcast on Sunday.

The former president currently faces four separate criminal indictments, including two related to his attempts to overturn his 2020 loss to current President Joe Biden, and 91 federal and state charges, according to the American news site Axios.

Trump is the most prominent candidate for the Republican Party nomination to compete with Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 elections.