ABC News and the New York Times reported on Thursday evening that Trump shared secret information about American nuclear submarines with an Australian businessman before leaving the White House.

They quoted unnamed sources as saying that this happened in April 2021 at the former president’s residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, a club to which Australian Anthony Pratt also belongs.

This billionaire, who runs one of the largest cardboard packaging companies in the world, then shared this information with at least 45 people, according to ABC News, including employees of his company, journalists, and Australian officials, including former prime ministers.

According to the two media outlets, Pratt was heard regarding this matter by federal investigators working on the file of Trump’s alleged negligent handling of dozens of secret documents after leaving the White House, a case in which the former president will be tried in May 2024 in Florida.

ABC News reported that Pratt said during the hearings with federal investigators that he did not know whether Trump was serious or if he was bragging, but investigators asked him not to repeat this information because it might be very sensitive.

The same sources reported that Trump’s exchanges with this businessman could put the US nuclear fleet at risk.

According to the two media outlets, the former US president, who was telling his interlocutor that Australia should buy American submarines, had thus revealed to him the number of nuclear warheads that these submarines carry in normal times and how far they can approach their Russian counterparts without being detected.

The former US President described what the two media outlets reported as “ridiculous,” adding that “these false stories are being reported by corrupt prosecutors trying to interfere in the 2024 presidential elections,” without providing evidence.