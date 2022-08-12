Former US President Donald Trump said on Friday the “nuclear weapons issue is a hoax” in response to a Washington Post report that FBI agents were searching for nuclear weapons-related documents when they searched his Florida home this week.
The newspaper said it was not clear if the documents were found at Trump’s home in the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.
On Thursday, US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that he had “personally approved” the search warrant for the former president’s home.
Trump said, on Friday morning, on his new social networking platform (Truth Social), that “the issue of nuclear weapons is a hoax,” noting that it is like the controversy related to Russia and his being questioned twice and the investigation conducted by Detective Robert Mueller into allegations of Russia’s interference in the elections. 2016.
“The same corrupt people are involved,” he added.
He also wrote on “Truth Social”, asking, “Why does the Bureau of Investigation not allow the inspection of areas in Mar-a-Lago in the presence of our lawyers or others?”
The search of his home was part of an investigation into whether Trump illegally transferred records from the White House when he left office in January 2021, some of which the Justice Department believes are classified.
