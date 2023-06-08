Trump said, on his “Truth Social” social network, that “no one told me that I was accused, nor should I be, because I did nothing wrong.”

Earlier, US media reported that the Federal Public Prosecution had informed Trump’s defense agents that their client was under investigation regarding the way he dealt with classified documents after leaving the White House, in a step that paves the way for the possibility of an indictment against him.

The New York Times, CNN and other media reported that Trump’s lawyers received this notification from the Office of Attorney General Jack Smith, which means that the investigation is close to indicting the former president aspiring to return to the White House in next year’s elections.

Trump is accused of taking with him when he left the White House in early 2021 full boxes of official documents, including defense documents classified as “top secret”, and when those in charge of the presidential archive asked him to return them for safekeeping as stipulated by law, he refused to do so, in violation of federal laws.

The US media did not mention when the former president’s lawyers received this notification, but “CNN” said that Trump’s defense agents met with officials in the Ministry of Justice on Monday.

According to the news network, Attorney General Jack Smith, who is charged with independently overseeing the investigation into this case, was among the ministry officials whom Trump’s lawyers met.