Former US President Donald Trump commented on the court’s decision, on Monday, to drop the lawsuit related to a criminal case accusing him of illegally keeping classified documents after leaving the White House.

The Republican candidate, who is seeking to return to the White House, called for all lawsuits against him to be dropped after today’s decision.

“Dismissing the wrongful conviction in Florida should be the first step, followed quickly by dismissing all cases against me,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Earlier today, Judge Eileen Cannon ordered the case dismissed, saying the appointment of special prosecutor Jack Smith was unlawful.

Trump was being pursued along with two of his personal aides for keeping classified documents at his private residence, Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

In this case, the former president was charged with endangering national security by keeping these documents, including military plans or information about nuclear weapons, after the end of his term, instead of turning them over to the National Archives as required by law.

There is another law, on espionage, which prohibits keeping state secrets in unauthorized and unsafe places.

The former president was also charged with attempting to destroy evidence in the case. The more serious charges carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Judge Cannon had indefinitely postponed the trial, which was scheduled to begin on May 20.