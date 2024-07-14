Donald Trump on Truth Social commented assassination attempt on him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

“I want to thank the United States Secret Service and all law enforcement for their quick response to the shooting. Most importantly, I want to express my condolences to the family of the man who was killed at the rally, as well as the family of another man who was seriously injured. I was shot with a bullet that went through the top of my right ear. I knew something was wrong right away, I heard the whoosh, gunshots, and immediately felt the bullet rip through my skin. There was severe bleeding, and that’s when I realized what was happening,” Trump wrote.