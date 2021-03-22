Former US President Donald Trump reacted to the incident with the fall of the current head of state Joe Biden on the plane. A fragment of the politician’s speech was published on the TikTok social network on Saturday, March 20.

“I watched Joe Biden climb the ladder, and I said, ‘I didn’t lose to him,” Trump said.

His son Donald Trump Jr. also commented on the incident. He expressed doubt that US President Joe Biden fell on the plane’s ramp due to strong winds.

The incident took place on Friday, March 19, before Biden flew to Atlanta. The President of the United States stumbled and fell several times, climbing the ladder of “board number 1”. The White House said that windy weather was the reason for the fall of the American leader.

In addition, the administration stressed that the American leader feels great, the help of the medical personnel accompanying him on the trip was not required.

In turn, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova joked about the incident with US President Joe Biden. She was surprised that the White House blamed the wind for everything, and not “Russian hackers led by Margarita Simonyan.”

Biden, 78, has become the oldest president since his election as head of state. His health has been the subject of discussion several times during the presidential race.