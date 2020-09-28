US President Donald Trump commented on the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, where hostilities resumed on the morning of September 27. He stated this at a press conference, reports RIA News…

The United States is closely monitoring the situation, Trump said. He promised to see if Washington can stop the escalation of the conflict. “We have good relations in that region,” added the American leader.

Earlier, the US called on Yerevan and Baku to abandon bellicose rhetoric and actions that could aggravate the situation. In addition, Washington is ready to assist Armenia and Azerbaijan in resolving the situation.

A new aggravation of the conflict between the countries became known on the morning of September 27. Azerbaijan and Armenia exchanged mutual accusations of escalating the conflict.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, inhabited mainly by Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol. Military operations are resumed periodically.