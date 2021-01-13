US President Donald Trump announced an unprecedented attack on free speech after his accounts were blocked on a number of social networks. This is stated in his video message, available in Twitter-the White House account.

“Attempts to censor, ‘cancel’ and blacklist our fellow citizens are wrong and dangerous,” Trump said. In his opinion, in the current tense and difficult time, it is necessary to try to hear each other, and not to silence opponents.

On January 7, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced that Trump would be left without the social network until the end of his presidential term. On January 9, Twitter indefinitely blocked his account due to “the risk of further incitement to violence.” In addition, the management of the microblogging service promised to block the account of any user who gave the floor to the US President.

Blocks of communication channels used by Trump supporters began after the uprising they staged on January 6. They broke into the Capitol Building and surrounded the Senate Hall. The Senate and the House of Representatives had to interrupt a meeting at which it was planned to approve the results of the electoral college vote. Five people were killed in the protest.

The Democrats accused the head of state of inciting a riot. The House of Representatives of Congress voted to impeach him, now the resolution will be considered in the Senate.