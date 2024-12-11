This Tuesday must have been a roller coaster for Kimberly Guilfoyle, the Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée., the first-born son of the eponymous president-elect of the United States. In the morning, Guilfoyle, 55, ate photos of her supposed future husband with another. They were published by the ‘Daily Mail’ and were confirmation of the couple’s shipwreck. Trump Jr. appeared hand in hand with Bettina Anderson, a model and ‘socialite’ from Florida 17 years younger than her. A few hours later, it became known that Guilfoyle may not be, after all, a member of the Trump family, but of his Government: she is his choice for ambassador to Greece.

Guilfoyle is not known to have a special relationship with the Hellenic country, beyond the vague Mediterranean style of the mansion that he bought with Don Jr. in 2021 in Jupiter (Florida) very close to Mar-a-Lago, the residence and club private Trump Sr. Kimberly and Don Jr. They got engaged on New Year’s Eve 2020the day he turned 43 years old. But since then almost four years have passed, many perfect weekends for a wedding by the sea in Florida and there has been no ring. The president-elect’s son had already been married before, to Vanessa Haydon, with whom he had five children.

Perhaps a couple breakup – another one – in the Trump clan was not the most desirable thing in the midst of the presidential campaign, which ended up being triumphant, of the Republican candidate. Both the son of the president-elect and his fiancée until now – at the moment, there is no official breakup – are important figures in Trump’s political circle. Don Jr. has gained influence compared to previous campaigns, as seen when his sponsor, JD Vance, was chosen as the vice presidential candidate. And Guilfoyle, with long-standing political experience, was responsible for fundraising in the 2020 presidential campaign.

With Trump’s firstborn since 2018

Guilfoyle is not someone who owes his fame and career to the Trumps. When Don Jr. was still in college, she was already dating Gavin Newsom, then a local San Francisco politician, now governor of San Francisco and tomorrow, no doubt, a Democratic Party presidential contender. Their marriage lasted between 2001 and 2006 and Guilfoyle had one more divorce – with Eriv Villency, an interior design magnate – before meeting Trump’s firstborn in 2018, amid the turbulence of that first term.









Guilfoyle, who had begun his career as a prosecutor in San Francisco, was by then an established figure as television presenter on the sets of Fox News, becoming a staunch defender of Trump. She even dreamed of being the Press Chief of the then president.

After the defeat in 2020, Guifoyle has returned to prominence in the last campaign. She was invited again, as happened in 2020, to give a speech at the Republican Party Convention last July in Milwaukee (Wisconsin). There she was seen sitting next to her fiancé, in the honor box, with the rest of the Trump family and special guests.

One row above was someone no one noticed at the time: Bettina Anderson herself, in a spectacular red Republican dress. Almost no one knew her, beyond the privileged circles of the south coast of Florida. Two months later, however, tabloids such as ‘Page Six’ and the ‘Daily Mail’ itself began to circulate. rumors about the crisis between Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. and Anderson’s presence in the love triangle. The member of the Trump clan had been caught having lunch with his alleged lover. These reports claimed that they had kissed.

The rumors continued throughout the fall, between rallies and surveys, and despite continuous denials of crises from Guilfoyle’s entourage. And they were already an open secret in West Palm Beach, the town of residence of the Trumps and also of Anderson, when the latter shared a ‘story’ on Instagram last weekend about celebrating her recent birthday. Among other images, there was that of a bouquet of flowers with a note from an admirer: “Many have said that you are getting older, but I think you are perfect». In microscopic size, the name of Donald Trump Jr.’s account was in the message.

The highlight was the photos published on Tuesday morning. Cameras captured Trump Jr. and Anderson leaving dinner the night before at a restaurant, holding hands.

Together at the Trump celebration in Florida

Meanwhile, weeks have passed since the last image of Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. together. This newspaper saw them together in the early hours of November 5 on the stage of the West Palm Beach convention center where the entire Trump family accompanied the patriarch to celebrate his electoral victory. But Guilfoyle missed the subsequent family photo, which included Vanessa, Don Jr.’s ex.

The curious thing about the choice of Guilfoyle for ambassador to Greece It is not that Trump opts for someone without any experience in government or diplomacy, for someone from his family circle, for the partner – or already ex-partner – of his son. For example, he has just appointed two of his in-laws to positions of great diplomatic weight: Charles Kushner, father-in-law of his daughter Ivanka, will be ambassador to France; and Massad Boulos, father-in-law of his daughter Tiffany, senior advisor for the Middle East.

What is surprising is that the announcement was a few hours after the publication of the photos of Trump Jr. and Anderson. As if the appointment served to console Guilfoyle.

“For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally,” Trump said in the appointment announcement. “She has extensive experience in law, media and politics, as well as great intelligence that makes her supremely qualified to represent the United States and safeguard its interests.”

“I’m very proud of Kimberly,” Trump Jr. reacted on social media about Guilfoyle. “She loves the US and always wanted to be an ambassador.” He did not offer any clue as to whether or not he will accompany his still-fiancée to her destination in Athens.