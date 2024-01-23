The former president obtained a wide advantage in the New Hampshire primary elections, as quickly announced by the AP agency and various local media after the polls closed. With around 20% of the votes counted, Trump had secured his second electoral victory in the internal process of the Republican Party, surpassing Nikki Haley, his only opponent, who after learning the results said that she will continue in the race for the candidacy. conservative

Donald Trump amasses a new victory on his way to regaining the White House. Within an hour of the closing of the first polling stations in New Hampshire, numerous polling companies published their predictions based on the analysis of the preliminary results and their exit polls gave Trump as the big winner of the day.

The AP agency's count gives Trump around 53.3% of the total votes, far surpassing the 45.8% obtained by Haley.

According to Edison Research projections, cited by the British news agency Reuters, Donald Trump would have secured 11 Republican Party delegates in the state, with Nikki Haley only getting 8 and 3 more are to be defined in the next few hours. Which, if it materialized, would confirm the devastating result in favor of the New York tycoon.

In a late-night speech, Nikki Haley congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in New Hampshire, although she confirmed that she would not give up her candidacy and that she would continue fighting for the Republican electorate, also challenging the former president to a public debate in the coming days. “This race is far from over,” said the former US ambassador to the United Nations.







02:47

News in development…