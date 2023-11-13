Home page politics

An ex-employee warns of another Donald Trump presidency. Others close to Trump also see him as a threat.

Washington DC – That Donald Trump at the US election 2024 becoming president again is no longer an unrealistic scenario. The republican is according to a recently published survey New York Times and des Siena College ahead of the incumbent president in polls in five of the six most important swing states Joe Biden: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

This idea doesn’t just do that Democrats Fear. Alyssa Farah Griffin, a Republican who worked in the White House in the Trump administration, said loudly Newsweekshe is very afraid of the thought that the former president could move into the Oval Office again.

Donald Trump US President again? One of the harshest critics warns

Griffin, who was Trump’s director of strategic communications at the White House, speaks in her role as co-host of the ABC-Show “The View” her opinion on the former president. She also provides political commentary for various media outlets and has been harshly critical of Trump since he left the White House.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Griffin once again shared her thoughts on Trump’s 2024 election campaign. She was referring to the new book “Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party” by the chief correspondent of ABC News in Washington, Jonathan Karl.

“I received an advance copy of Jon Karl’s new book ‘Tired of Winning’ and it paints a frightening picture of an increasingly isolated, unhinged Trump, surrounded by those unwilling to challenge him. It is a must read. It’s frightening to think he could become POTUS again,” Griffin wrote on X.

Falling poll numbers for Trump possible in early 2024

In August, Griffin dated Jake Tapper CNN talked about Trump’s election interference in Georgia and the associated trial and speculated that Trump might see declining poll numbers in the first few months of 2024.

“The Trump team is concerned about this series of events, potentially involving two separate trials from January to March. “He has benefited enormously and remarkably from these indictments, the polls and his fundraising,” the former Trump adviser said loudly Newsweek. “However, I think you will see a decline in the new year, the campaigns will be in full swing, they will come up in the Iowa caucus. He may not be able to attend events due to trial dates.”

Donald Trump, former President of the USA. © Frank Franklin II/dpa

Trump had previously targeted Griffin. In a post on Truth Social in May, he called his former adviser “sleazy,” a “loser” and a “backbencher” after she commented on Trump’s appearance in a news conference CNNbroadcast. Griffin had said: “America got to see who he is last night: a ranting, raving madman.”

Trump’s second term a ‘clear and present danger’

A number of other prominent Republicans warned voters about what it could mean USA could mean if Trump actually wins in 2024.

On Saturday (November 11), Michael Steele, the former chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), wrote in an article for the British Guardianthat Trump is a “threat” and that a second term “represents a clear and present danger.”

“He is a threat and I take him at his word. When a candidate says to his base, ‘I am your retaliation,’ that’s not good for the rest of us. “People need to get their heads out of their asses when it comes to this threat,” Steele warned.

Trump as a threat to the US Constitution

Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen recently warned that a second Trump term could jeopardize the US Constitution and people’s First Amendment rights. “Donald made me the first-ever political prisoner held in this country for my failure to waive a First Amendment constitutional right,” Cohen said in one MSNBC-Interview. “Let me make one thing very clear: I will not be the last one when he actually comes into office.” (Sonja Thomaser)