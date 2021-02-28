Donald Trump returns with a speech on Sunday. The announcement of a candidacy is expected in 2024. Before that, there is excitement about adhesive plaster, an “idol” and a stage in the shape of a rune.

Orlando – A good month after leaving the White House, Donald Trump is back in the spotlight: On Sunday evening (9:40 p.m. CET), the Republican will give his first speech since his replacement as US President. The focus of interest is the question of Trump’s future – there is speculation that the controversial Republican could already announce a new candidacy in 2024.

Donald Trump is making a comeback: candidacy for the US election in 2024?

The 74-year-old actually wants to comment on the future of the Republican Party – and on the politics of his successor Joe Biden. Criticism of Biden is to be expected. Trump’s statements about his own party, on the other hand, could be explosive. It recently became apparent that several confidants of the 74-year-old wanted to compete with critical Republicans in the fight for seats and offices.

Daughter-in-law Lara Trump had recently fueled speculation about a comeback. “He indicated that he would probably be interested in running again in 2024,” Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, told Fox News this past weekend.

Trump speaks at CPAC: ridicule and anger about “idols” and possible rune symbolism at the meeting

The framework for the speech is provided by the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual meeting of conservative politicians and activists. The special role of Trump was already tangible in the run-up: At the meeting in Orlando, Florida, a gold statue of the ex-president weighing more than 90 kilograms could be seen.

On Twitter, several commentators compared the image of the politician with the proverbial “golden calf” of the Old Testament – an idol. The artist behind the portrait provided another bizarre anecdote: US citizen Tommy Zegan reported to the portal The Hillthat he created the statue in his adopted country of Mexico and has now brought it to Florida. Trump had repeatedly railed against Mexico during his tenure and made border protection extremely important.

The stage of the political meeting also caused a stir: Twitter users recognized in the structure the shape of the Othala rune, which was used by the SS and the Hitler Youth, among others – and was used by neo-Nazi groups after 1945. It would not be the first scandal of its kind in Trump’s environment.

Trump speech at CPAC: Photo with US President puzzles – Ted Cruz shoots at political opponents

Trump, meanwhile, has apparently prepared in a tried and tested manner for the much-noticed appearance: The Republican Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, shared on Saturday on twitter Photos from a joint game of golf with Trump. Users noticed a peculiar detail: The snapshot showed a total of three adhesive plasters on Trump’s right arm and the hand of the ex-president.

The CPAC started on Friday – and made waves. CNN listed several false claims by other speakers on the first two days before Trump’s speech. Including further allegations about alleged election fraud.

Another possible presidential candidate has already given a speech at the CPAC with the Texan Senator Ted Cruz – most recently criticized for a trip despite the snow chaos in the home. He mocked the “stupid” rules for wearing corona masks and ridiculed the fear of the Democratic MP Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez during the Capitol storm on January 6th. “Bernie is wearing mittens and AOC is telling us she is being murdered,” Cruz scoffed.

The Republican also said there were a number of politicians in Washington who wanted Trump to disappear from the scene. “Let me tell you this now, Donald J. Trump is not going anywhere.”fn with material from dpa and AFP)