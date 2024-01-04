Epstein, list of 187 names linked to his case declassified

The New York judge declassified the list of 180-200 people linked to Jeffrey Epsteinthe New York millionaire accused of pedophilia and who died in prison in 2019. The names are part of a list cited in the lawsuit that one of the accusers, Virginia Giuffreinitiated against Ghislaine Maxwellthe woman accused of having managed the sex trafficking of minors to please Epstein, her ex-partner.

Giuffrewhich he accused Epstein and Maxwell of forcing her to have a sexual encounter with the British prince Andrew, when she was 17, sued the heiress for defamation. Maxwell had called her a liar. In 2021 Giuffre also reported Prince Andrew, but then the parties reached a millionaire agreement to close the matter.

Other names, which do not indicate criminal conduct on the part of the people mentioned in the list, also include former US presidents Bill Clinton And Donald Trumpwho however are not accused of any crime.

But not only. The documents include police reports and transcripts of interviews with some of the women they had accused Epstein Of sexual exploitation. A document contains a long testimony from 2016 from one of them, Johanna Sjobergwho he said he had met Michael Jacksonfamous pop music star, in Epstein's house in Palm Beach, Florida: the testimony, however, does not contain any accusations of any kind against Jackson himself.

Always Sjoberg he said he attended a dinner at one of Epstein's houses where the illusionist was also present David Seth Kotkinknown as David Copperfield: according to the woman's testimony Kotkin would have been aware of the fact that in the system of sexual exploitation set up by Epstein And Maxwell some women were then even paid to recruit others. However, the testimony does not contain anything more specific: Associated Press contacted Kotkin to find out more, but received no response.

