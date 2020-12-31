US President Donald Trump still does not admit his electoral defeat. On January 6th, with the help of a few Republicans, he now appears to be planning a special coup.

Washington – “6. January – see you in Washington “- the tweet is a bit cryptic Donald Trumps * Profile already. Written in capital letters, however, it could also be read as a threat. On January 6th the result will be the US elections * officially read out in Congress. There are increasing signs that Trump, with the support of some Republican* intends to disrupt the reading. It looks like this plan could also work.

JANUARY SIXTH, SEE YOU IN DC! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020

Donald Trump * surprisingly left Florida for Washington. Observers take this as an indication that he would like to continue his plan in the US city – and even the planned New Year’s Eve party in Mar-a-Lago lets go *.

Election result in the US Congress: MPs and senators can force deliberation before the result becomes official

Only when the result is in US Congress is read out, it is considered official. But if at least one MP and one Senator object to the result, deliberations must take place in the Senate. There have only been two protests on this occasion in US history since 1887: in 1969 and 2005.

In 2005 a deputy and a senator appealed against the election result. In the end, the same result was announced that one had wanted to announce before: George W. Bush was declared the winner – the protest had only caused a delay.

Objection in Congress: Republican Senator plans to openly address doubts about election results

“Millions of voters are concerned about the accuracy of the election results – they deserve to be heard,” writes Republican Senator Josh Hawley. “I will appeal on your behalf.” He would like to emphasize once again his view that, especially in Pennsylvania *, “the federal electoral laws were not obeyed”. It also has a massive influence on social networks in favor of Joe Biden * given.

Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE – Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

For some time now, Trump's Republicans in the House of Representatives * have been planning to create chaos at the reading with an objection. Thanks to Senator Hawley, the important requirement has now been met: Congress will probably be about the on Tuesday Election result need to advise.