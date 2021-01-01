US President Donald Trump still does not admit his electoral defeat. For January 6th, he seems to be planning a special coup with the help of a few Republicans.

Update from January 1st, 9.50 a.m .: Vice President Mike Pence apparently does not want to have anything to do with the planned coup on January 6th. Several US media reports, including the Washington Post and Politicothat Pence petitioned for a lawsuit to be dismissed to increase his powers. Previously, Trump supporters had asked the vice to simply not certify the result of the election committee on January 6th.

As it became known, had Mike Pence Late Thursday asked a court to dismiss a lawsuit that could have expanded its power so, the hope of Trump loyalists the outcome US election 2020 still averted. The vice said he was not the right person for it. The Republican Louie Gohmert out Texas and other members of the Republican Party out Arizona had filed such a lawsuit. They argued that the Constitution stipulated that the Vice President, as President of the Senate, would decide whether the results of the states are valid. In fact, the Vice President has a purely representative function on January 6th, when he is the result of the Electoral body reads.

President Trump can still be our President for FOUR MORE YEARS !! It’s all up to @VP Pence !! – Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) January 1, 2021

Mike Pence: Vice apparently does not want to resist the US election – lawsuit wants to expand its power

True, they said Washington Post, Experts that the Constitution about the powers of the vice in this part of the transfer of power is actually vague – but no party has ever tried to oppose it. “The Vice President is not the right defendant for this lawsuit, ”wrote a senior lawyer on behalf of Pence. He also argued that the lawsuit against Pence was a legal contradiction, as it was the vice who should be empowered.

The reaction of Mike Pence suggests the vice president has no plans to uphold Trump’s claims of rigged election. In the weeks before, the republican cautiously given. And plans to travel overseas in January following the transfer of power Joe Biden. If the court rejects the lawsuit directly, the political pressure from Trump supporters: inside on Pence on January 6th would be less. Something that the vice obviously wants.

Results of the 2020 US election: Republicans want to resist – Senator Ben Sasse angry about it

Update from December 31, 6:31 p.m .: Still on January 6, when the election results of the US election is officially read out, a few party colleagues want from Donald Trump resist(see first report). Basically a continuation of the unproven claims of massive election fraud to the last minute. The Republican Senator Ben Sasse doesn’t find this funny at all and ventures his anger in a 2204 word long post on Facebook. He stresses that he won’t take part.

In the statement he describes the planned objection in the Congress session as a “dangerous trick”. He knows that there is a constitutional way to do this, but is it wise to use it here? “Absolutely not,” is Sasse’s verdict. He sees no basis for the election fraud stories: “Not a single state is legally dubious. But since I am neither 2016 nor 2020 Trump voters was (I wrote Mike Pence in both elections), I understand that many Trump supporters do not want to listen to me. ”

Sasse also spoke directly to the six decisive US states *. For Pennsylvania, for example, he stated: “The Trump team is right that a lot has gone wrong.” Specifically, the Senator mentioned the change in the deadlines for postal votes. But Biden’s lead in the state is so huge that even rejected postal votes * could not change anything. In internal conversations, he said “not a single one” republican Heard from Congress about the election result.

Sasse also gives a reason why, in his view, Trump’s team is ahead dish could not achieve any notable success: “Because there are no penalties for misleading the Publicity gives. However, there are severe penalties for misleading a judge, and the president’s lawyers know it. ”He is very clear:“ This is not a legal strategy, it is one Donation strategy. ”Since election day, the president and his allied organizations have“ raised well over half a billion (billion!) Dollars from supporters ”. This number is not verifiable – it has been circulating in the media for a long time.

Sasse continues: “In every election cycle there is one Election fraud – and that the media flatly declares that there is no fraud has made things worse. It has increased public suspicion as there are indeed documented cases of electoral fraud in every election cycle Joe Biden to contest.

USA: Official election result on January 6th – Trump camp may be planning disruptive action

First report from December 31, 4:16 p.m .: Washington – “6. January – see you in Washington “- the tweet is a bit cryptic Donald Trumps * Profile already. Written in capital letters, however, it could also be read as a threat. On January 6th the result will be the US elections * officially read out in Congress. There are increasing signs that Trump, with the support of some Republican* intends to disrupt the reading. It looks like this plan could also work.

JANUARY SIXTH, SEE YOU IN DC! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020

Donald Trump * surprisingly left Florida for Washington. Observers take this as an indication that he would like to continue his plan in the US city – and even the planned New Year’s Eve party in Mar-a-Lago lets go *.

Election result in the US Congress: MPs and senators can force deliberation before the result becomes official

Only when the result is in US Congress is read out, it is considered official. But if at least one MP and one Senator object to the result, deliberations must take place in the Senate. There have only been two protests on this occasion in US history since 1887: in 1969 and 2005.

In 2005 a deputy and a senator appealed against the election result. In the end, the same result was announced that one had wanted to announce before: George W. Bush was declared the winner – the protest had only caused a delay.

Objection in Congress: Republican Senator plans to openly address doubts about election results

“Millions of voters are concerned about the accuracy of the election results – they deserve to be heard,” writes Republican Senator Josh Hawley. “I will appeal on your behalf.” He would like to emphasize once again his view that, especially in Pennsylvania *, “the federal electoral laws were not obeyed”. It also has a massive influence on social networks in favor of Joe Biden * given.

Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE – Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

For some time now, Trump’s Republicans in the House of Representatives * have been planning to create chaos at the reading with an objection. Thanks to Senator Hawley, the important requirement has now been met: Congress will probably be about the on Tuesday Election result need to advise. (kat) * Merkur.de is part of the Germany-wide Ippen digital editorial network.