Former US President claims vice president is committing “robbery” against Democrat, but he “hasn’t realized it yet”

Former US President and current Republican Party candidate for the November presidential election, Donald Trump, said that Vice President Kamala Harris’ candidacy is a “coup” against President Joe Biden (Democrat). The current president, who gave up seeking a second term in the White House on July 21, endorsed Harris’ candidacy.

“They really robbed the guy. I don’t feel sorry for him, he’s terrible. But he was scammed, he just doesn’t know it.”Trump said at a rally held this Saturday (3.Aug.2024) in Atlanta (Georgia).

During the event, Trump intensified his attacks against Kamala, who on Friday (2 August) secured the number of votes needed to be nominated as the Democratic Party candidate for the presidential elections. Her nomination is scheduled to be formalized on Wednesday (7 August).

“Did you see her the other night? They put a camera in her face – she can’t even talk. We just went through 4 years, we’re not going to do another 4.”criticized Trump, trying to associate Biden’s gaffes with Kamala’s speeches, whom he called “crazy” and claimed to have a very low IQ.

The former president again claimed, without presenting evidence, that Democrats “they stole” the 2020 election, which resulted in Biden winning the White House. “They stole the 2020 election. We will not let it happen again”he declared.