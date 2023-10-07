Former American President Donald Trump | Photo: EFE

This Saturday (7), former American president Donald Trump released a statement accusing the administration of Joe Biden, current president of the United States, of financing the attack by the terrorist group Hamas against Israel. The same speech is being repeated by the Republican Party leadership.

“These Hamas attacks are a shame and Israel has every right to defend itself with overwhelming force,” says the beginning of the note. “Unfortunately, American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks, which many reports say came from the Biden administration,” he adds.

Trump also took the opportunity to remember his work in seeking peace in the Middle East. “We have brought so much peace to the Middle East through Abraham Accords, only to see Biden decimate them at a rate much faster than anyone thought possible. Here we go again”, he criticizes.

Those mentioned Abraham Accords were a series of agreements signed by Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, which committed to “maintaining and strengthening peace” in the region. The signing took place in September 2020, something possible with the mediation of the United States when Trump was still in office.

Biden administration response

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller denied Trump and the Republican Party. “Let’s be clear: the deal to bring Americans in Iran home has nothing to do with the horrific attack on Israel,” he declared on social media.

According to Miller, the amount of approximately 6 million dollars given to Iran, part of a prisoner release agreement, was not spent and can only be used for “humanitarian issues”.

“Anything that indicates otherwise is false,” concluded the spokesperson on his social media.