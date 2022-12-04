Former US president gave statement after Elon Musk indicated that microblog censored posts at the request of Biden’s team

Former US President donald Trump spoke again on Saturday (3.Dec.2022) about “a massive fraud” in the 2020 US elections that would justify the repeal “of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution”.

Trump’s statement came after Twitter CEO Elon Musk shared a post with publications by journalist Matt Taibbi describing how the social network censored “Hunter Biden’s Laptop Story”, son of US President Joe Biden.

The newspaper new york post published a report during the 2020 election campaign saying that the son of the then Democratic candidate had practiced corruption in business abroad. The text was censored by Twitter for, among other issues, “spread of fake news” and violation of the policy regarding hacking content. The network deleted posts that spoke about the subject.

In your Truth Social network accountthrough which it communicates from its Twitter suspension, the republican called for the annulment of the result of the 2020 presidential elections.Do you throw out the 2020 presidential election results and declare the rightful winner, or do you have a new election?”wrote the former US president.

Trump also accused the Democratic Party and big techs to work together to secure the outcome of the US election.

He even hinted that he would be the real winner in the last race for the White House. “Do you throw out the 2020 Presidential Election Results and declare the rightful winner, or do you have a new election?”he wrote.

“So, with the revelation of massive fraud and deception spread in close collaboration with major technology companies, the DNC [Comitê Democrático Nacional] and the Democratic Party, do you throw out the 2020 presidential election results and declare the rightful winner, or do you have a new election? A massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the repeal of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not tolerate, false and fraudulent elections!”

The speech was the target of criticism from members of the Democratic Party. Senator Chuck Schumer stated on his Twitter account that Trump “is out of control and is a danger to our democracy”🇧🇷

Hakeem Jeffries, chosen to be the new leader of the House Democrats, told the station ABC that the “Republicans will have to decide whether to break with the former president and return to a semblance of reason or whether to continue leaning towards extremism”🇧🇷

Richie Torres, of the US House of Representatives, declared what “Donald Trump wants to suspend the Constitution in the name of protecting the Constitution, just as he committed voter fraud in the name of preventing voter fraud.”🇧🇷

But not only the Democrats were against the publication. Members of the Republican Party, the same party as the former president, also repudiated the anti-constitutional speech.

One of them was Mike Turner, who said in interview The CBS disagree “vehemently with the statement that Trump made”🇧🇷

Trump has questioned the election results since his loss to incumbent President Joe Biden. Even during the counting of the votes, he even asked that the electoral process be interrupted.

CANDIDATE IN 2024

On November 15, 2022, Donald Trump announced that he will run in the Republican Party primary for a vacancy for the presidency of the country in 2024.

According to him, his candidacy would serve “to make America great and glorious again”🇧🇷

Trump cited the Republican Party’s victory in the midterm elections as a possible indicator that his candidacy would be successful.

“America’s Golden Age Is Coming”said Trump.