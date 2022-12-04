Former US President donald trump he spoke again on Saturday (Dec.3.2022) about an alleged “massive fraud” in the 2020 US elections.

The republican uses as justification the Twitter files revealed by Elon Musk on Friday (Dec 2), showing that the microblog accepted several requests from the democrat’s team Joe Biden during the electoral process🇧🇷

During the 2020 campaign, the newspaper new york post published a report saying that Hunter Biden, one of the sons of the then Democratic candidate, had practiced corruption in business abroad.

The text was allegedly censored by Twitter for, among other issues, “spread of fake news” and violation of policy regarding content of hackers🇧🇷 The network excluded posts who spoke on the subject.

At the time, after the US newspaper was questioned, Facebook also decided to reduce the visibility of the news on its platform until the information was checked by the company’s partner agencies.

In your Truth Social network account🇧🇷 the republican wrote, in a way rhetoric🇧🇷 “A massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the repeal of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not tolerate, false and fraudulent elections!”🇧🇷

According to Trump, these indications of irregularity would justify the repeal “of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution”. The former president also accuses, without evidence, the Democratic Party and the big techs to work together to ensure Biden’s victory.

The Republican hinted that he would be the real winner in the last race for the White House. “Do you throw out the 2020 Presidential Election Results and declare the rightful winner, or do you have a new election?”he wrote.

The Republican’s statements were the target of criticism from members of the Democratic Party. Senator Chuck Schumer stated on his Twitter account that Trump “is out of control and is a danger to democracy”🇧🇷

Hakeem Jeffries, chosen to be the new leader of the House Democrats, told the station ABC that the “Republicans will have to decide whether to break with the former president and return to a semblance of reason or whether to continue leaning towards extremism”🇧🇷

Congressman Ritchie Torres, of the House of Representatives, declared what “Donald Trump wants to suspend the Constitution in the name of protecting the Constitution, just as he committed voter fraud in the name of preventing voter fraud.”🇧🇷

Members of the Republican Party, the same caption of the former president, also repudiated Trump’s speech. the deputy Mike Turner said in interview The CBS disagree “strongly” of the statements🇧🇷

Trump has questioned the election results since his loss to current US President Joe Biden. Even during the vote count, he even asked for the vote counting process to be stopped.

The Republican Twitter account was suspended in early 2021 after the invasion of the Capitol by some of his supporters. Elon Musk announced that he would reactivate the profile on November 19, 2022, but Trump has said he has no interest in using the network again.

CANDIDATE IN 2024

On November 15 of this year, 2022, Donald Trump announced that he will run in the Republican Party primaries for a vacancy for the presidency of the country in 2024.

🇧🇷To make America great and glorious again, I am announcing my candidacy for President of the United States tonight.,” Trump said at an event in his resort in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. 🇧🇷America’s golden age is upon us.🇧🇷

Regarding the lawsuits he faces, Trump said it was “a victim🇧🇷 The former US president is criminally investigated for removing confidential documents from the White House and for invading the Capitol on January 6, 2021. In the latter case, opponents consider that he incited the act, which left 5 people dead and placed congressmen at risk. The episode also resulted in the opening of impeachment proceedings against Trump at the end of his term. The lawsuit, however, was acquitted by the US Senate in February 2021.

During his term (2017-2021), Trump was the 1st president in United States history to have 2 open impeachment proceedings. In December 2019, the republican had also gone on trial in the House for pressuring the president of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his children, at the time his likely opponent in the 2020 presidential elections. The then president, however, was acquitted by the Senate, Republican majority at the time.