“Here’s the deal on JD Vance. He’s talking about workers. But now, he and Trump want to raise taxes on middle-class families while pushing for more tax cuts for the wealthy. I’m not going to let them do that.” So wrote the 81-year-old American president in a post on X, Joe Bidenfollowing Trump’s announcement of Vance’s selection as his vice presidential nominee.

“Donald Trump has chosen JD Vance as his ‘running mate’ because Vance will do what Mike Pence would not have done on January 6: bend over backwards for Trump and his extreme Maga agenda, even if it means breaking the law and no matter the harm to the American people,” the commentary by Jen O’Malley Dillonchairman of the Biden-Harris campaign, after Trump’s announcement.