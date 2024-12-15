His appointment makes clear Trump’s intention to carry out unconventional diplomacy, as he already did in his first term.
Donald Trump has tapped Richard Grenell, a staunch and controversial ally, for a newly created diplomatic position: “Presidential Envoy for Special Missions.” “Ric will be dedicating himself to some of the hottest spots in the world, including Venezuela and North Korea,” he said…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Trump #chooses #controversial #Richard #Grenell #envoy #special #missions #Venezuela #North #Korea
Leave a Reply