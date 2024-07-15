Donald Trump announced his vice-presidential candidate on Monday, two days after the attack on his life. Senator JD Vance, from Ohio, will be his running mate in the battle for the American presidency. Vance is considered a very right-wing Republican supported by Trump, who quickly blamed President Joe Biden and his rhetoric for the attack on Trump. Vance previously did not fail to criticize Trump vigorously.

