The president-elect of the United States, Republican Donald Trump, has chosen to the businessman of Cuban origin Benjamín León as the new ambassador of the United States in Spain, the former president himself announced on his social network.

“I am pleased to announce that Benjamin Leon Jr. will be the next ambassador of the United States to Spain,” Trump said in a message on his Truhtsocial platform.

The president-elect adds that “Benjamín is a highly successful businessman, horseman and philanthropist. He came to the United States from communist Cuba at the age of 16, with only five dollars in my pocketand proceeded to build his company, Leon Medical Centers, into an incredible business.”

He also states that León, 80 years old, “has helped support many worthy causes, like The League Against Cancer and the important medical research of Johns Hopkins and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

According to Trump, the businessman “has invested in the training of our future doctors and nurses” by supporting the School of Nursing that bears his name at Miami-Dade College, in Florida, and the Benjamín León Center for the Geriatric Research and Education from the Herbert Wertheim School of Medicine of the International University of that state.

The appointment of the new ambassador to Spain, a position vacant since July of last year Julissa Reynoso left itmust still be ratified by the Senate, where the Republicans have a majority.

The Dominican-American Julissa Reynoso left her position after just over two years in the position, with the bilateral relationship “in a historic moment, good collaboration and good feeling”, according to her own account.