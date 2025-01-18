Trump chooses Abascal as leader of the opposition in Spain

Formally, in Spain there is currently an opposition leader called Alberto Núñez Feijóo. He is the president of the party with the most votes and seats of those that make up the rival government bloc. After the head of the Executive, he is the leader who has the most time to present his arguments in parliamentary debates and the one who receives the most attention in journalistic reports.

I say “formally,” because there is a very high probability that the political functioning of the countries will suffer serious disturbances starting this Monday, when Donald Trump assumes the presidency of the United States for the second time. Many rules of the game will be outdated. In the new world scenario designed at Mar-a-Lago, the conventional right will face the risk of irrelevance, no matter how much guts it tries to show today. Its leaders are of little importance to Trump and his crony Musk. Obstacles to the jungle project of society that they have in their heads. This project needs leaders with much more courage: authoritarians, ultra-liberals, staunch enemies of social policies, ruthless in “cultural wars”, ultra-nationalists, spreaders of hoaxes and hate speech, xenophobes. In short: ultras without complexes. Like Javier Milei. Like Nigel Farage. Like Eric Zemmour. Like Jair Bolsonaro. Like Alice Weidel and Neyib Bukele in some aspects. Like Tom van Grieken. Like Santiago Abascal.