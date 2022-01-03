New York State Attorney General Laetitia James has summoned the children of former US President Donald Trump – Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. On Monday, January 3, the newspaper reports. The New York Times with reference to the source.

Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have been summoned to testify as part of an investigation into possible fraud at the Trump Organization owned by the former American leader.

A media source claims that Trump, who was also summoned for questioning, and his children received a summons as early as December 1. The agenda states that Trump is due to testify under oath on January 7, 2022. The former American leader’s lawyers have responded by suing Attorney James, claiming she is violating Trump’s rights.

In July 2021, Trump’s company Trump Organization was accused of violating tax laws.

Corresponding criminal charges were brought against the company and its CFO Allen Weisselberg.

It is noted that the organization and its director have been involved in a criminal tax evasion scheme for 15 years. So, they are charged with fraud, collusion, theft of property and forgery.

Trump Оrganization, according to the prosecutor’s office, has evaded taxes in the total amount of $ 1.7 million. At the same time, the basis for the accusations is information from tax reports, testimony of witnesses, as well as data from electronic media.

In February last year, reporters reported that the New York prosecutor’s office expanded its investigation into the financial activities of the former US president in connection with real estate transactions in Manhattan.

According to media reports, authorities are interested in loans that Trump received from several subsidiaries of the mortgage company Ladder Capital, totaling about $ 280 million.