NBC: Former US President Donald Trump charged in Capitol attack

The U.S. Department of Justice has charged former U.S. President Donald Trump on three counts in the US Capitol attack. About it informs NBC news channel.

The department also indicated that one of the points of the guilty verdict included articles on conspiracy to deceive the United States and influence witnesses.

Earlier, Trump said that he received a letter from the United States authorities warning him of his arrest in the next four days. According to the ex-president, he received a subpoena from the Attorney of the Department of Justice under Joe Biden on Sunday evening, according to which he “in four days will be the target of a US jury investigation.”