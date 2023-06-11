Nfter the publication of the indictment against Donald Trump, the ex-president took a pugnacious stance. During a campaign appearance in Columbus, Georgia, Trump on Saturday described the charges as “ridiculous”, baseless and one of the most horrific abuses of power in US history. “This is a political contract assassination,” the Republican presidential candidate ranted. US President Joe Biden is trying to “jail his leading political competitor,” Trump claimed, announcing: “We will fight it like no one has fought before.”

The ex-president exclaimed to the cheers of his supporters that he would never give in, be swayed or stop fighting. He wants to run again in the 2024 election and is currently leading the field of Republican candidates in polls.

In the affair surrounding Trump’s handling of secret government documents from his tenure, the US judiciary has brought charges against him. The 49-page indictment was released on Friday. It lists seven categories of offenses, and Trump is charged with more than 35 crimes in total. He is accused of, among other things, conspiracy to obstruct investigations and unlawful retention of highly sensitive information, including details of US and foreign nuclear capabilities and US military contingency plans.

“It boosted my poll numbers”

The background is Trump’s handling of secret government documents after he left the White House. In August, the FBI searched his private home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, and confiscated numerous classified documents from his tenure, some with the highest classification.

Trump again spoke of election interference on Saturday and once again accused Biden and his Democrats of simply trying to keep him from moving back into the White House. “They cheat, they are corrupt,” Trump criticized and warned that the Democrats must be stopped and defeated. At the same time, he said with a view to the – now second – charge against him: “The only good thing about it is that it drove my poll numbers up.” The fundraising for his election campaign also went “through the roof”.