Former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump seeks discursive confrontation with Harris, who is not yet a Democratic candidate | Photo: EFE/EPA/DIEU-NIALO CHERY

Former US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (23) that he would be willing to debate on more than one occasion with the likely Democratic candidate for the White House, Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I would actually be willing to have more than one debate,” the Republican Party candidate said in a conference call with the media organized by the party’s national committee.

“I think if you’re between the Democratic candidate or the Republican candidate, you really have an obligation to debate,” said the former president, who was formally nominated by his party last week, two days after he was assassinated at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump again criticized the fact that the second debate will be held on network television ABCas defined by the Democratic campaign months ago, when the head of the opposing ticket was the current president, Joe Biden, who last Sunday withdrew from running for re-election.

The first debate was held on the TV network CNN on June 27 and was the trigger for Biden to abandon the presidential race after a disastrous performance.

Trump said he was “not thrilled” about holding a debate hosted by the ABC. In a message on his own social network, Truth Social, last weekend, he asked that the event be held in Fox News.