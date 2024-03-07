Former US President Donald Trump challenged current American leader Joe Biden to a debate in order to discuss with him the problems facing the country before the country's upcoming presidential elections. He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

“For the good of our country, it is important that Joe Biden and I discuss the issues that are so important to America and the American people. Therefore, I call for debate always, everywhere, anywhere!” – conveys his message Bloomberg.

Biden, in turn, rejected the proposal, but noted that if he were Trump, he would also discuss it, he adds Gazeta.Ru.

Biden, who initially had no real competitors in the primaries, won all 15 states. However, he lost in American Samoa to a “previously unknown” candidate, entrepreneur Jason Palmer. Trump won the primary elections in 14 of 15 states.

Earlier, on February 3, American leader Biden said that the current presidential race in the United States is the strangest he has ever participated in. Speaking about the ex-president, he noted that he “is not for anything, he is against everything.”

Prior to this, on February 29, Trump took a cognitive test and invited Biden to do the same. He suggested that this way Americans could understand why he “makes such terrible decisions.” On January 30, Biden said that he does not object to Trump’s participation in the election of the head of state.

The next, 60th presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024. Party congresses should be held in August-September, at which one candidate from each party will be officially approved. The final stage will be the November vote.