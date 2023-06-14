FromChristian Sturgeon close

Surprisingly few people are taking to the streets in Florida for Donald Trump. After all, a few fans serenaded him on his 77th birthday.

Miami – In the courtroom gave himself donald trump decidedly bored. He sat on the dock, shoulders slumped, arms folded across his chest. Trump did not comment on the matter either, not once did he speak in the 50-minute appointment before the federal court. The former US President simply acted as if the charges against him for handling classified government documents were none of his business.

When it was all over, Trump stopped nothing. He and his entourage swept out of the parking lot in a motorcade of four armored black SUVs, but then made one more stop at a Cuban restaurant in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood. There he was celebrated by his fans, took photos with them, shook hands, gave thumbs up and smiled at the cameras.

Donald Trump shows up with his fans after the court date

And Trump was generous, ordered food for all guests. It almost seemed as if he wanted to celebrate his 77th birthday on June 15th. In any case, the local people were enthusiastic and immediately began to sing a little serenade for Trump. “Keep fighting, sir,” yelled a man in a baseball cap – and got an extra photo with Trump. “Everything is going great,” Trump told the assembled press.

He then flew to New Jersey, where he presented himself as usual belligerent and aggressive in his golf club in Bedminster. Here, too, the audience, loyal to him, began to sing his birthday song at some point. “Oh, great, a wonderful birthday,” he scoffed a little at first and pointed out that he was threatened with 400 years in prison. As a man of superlatives, however, he insisted on fulfilling his claim: “We will make it the biggest birthday of all time.”

Protests against Trump’s impeachment in Miami are tiny

Nobody knows whether Trump really felt like celebrating. Because he would certainly have wished for much more support. “See you Tuesday in Miami!!!” he had his fans via Social Truth specially requested – of course in capital letters. And the city had also prepared for a massive march by Trump fans. “We take this event very seriously,” said police chief Morales in advance. “We know that things could turn for the worst.” There are enough resources for a crowd of up to 50,000 protesters.

That seemed a reasonable assumption, after all, more than five million people here voted for Trump in the 2020 US election. But there shouldn’t be nearly as many. When Trump arrived in court, US media estimates there were between 500 and 2,000 people on site. However, they bravely held up their signs with clear messages to the cameras: “I stand behind Trump” or “Trump, save America!” The previously feared riots did not occur.

From a “war phase” that the deputy Andy Biggs In any case, there was hardly anything to be felt. And the statement by Republican Kari Lake from Arizona that anyone who wants to get to Trump must first get past her and millions of armed people seems exaggerated. For Donald Trump, the protests were basically a flop. (cs)

