From: Kilian Beck

A court decided to allow Donald Trump to run for president. At the same time, it also discovered that he had incited an uprising.

Washington DC – Former US President Donald Trump is allowed to run in the primaries in the state of Colorado. A district judge decided this on Friday. At the weekend, the ex-president then railed against the Democrats, who were “a bunch of losers,” the US portal reported Newsweek. However, the judge ruled that Donald Trump… January 6, 2021 an uprising against the democratic order in the USA incited. According to the plaintiff organization Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), this is a “historic verdict.”

Verdict against Trump: Was involved in insurrection against democracy

For the first time, it has been legally established that a presidential candidate was involved in an insurrection against the democratically elected government of the USA. CREW represents some Republican and independent voters in the process. The aim of the lawsuit was To exclude Donald Trump from the Republican primaries and the 2024 presidential election. This is what CREW wants to achieve in its appeal to the Colorado Supreme Court.

Progressive and ultra-conservative lawyers agree: Trump could be excluded from the election

An exclusion from the election against Trump would be possible on the basis of the 14th Amendment, which dates back to the Civil War era. This prohibits “all those who have participated in insurrections or supported insurgents” from taking part in elections for public office against which they have rebelled. On the one hand, this view is represented by CREW, a progressive civil rights organization. But the idea also has supporters among ultra-conservative American lawyers: law professors William Baude and Michael Paulsen published an essay in the summer. In this they argue that the constitutional amendment should be applied by every judge or other official who is responsible for elections in which Trump wants to take part.

“Federalist Society” – Ultra-right legal network behind the ultra-right Supreme Court

According to his own statements, Michael Paulsen is a regular speaker at the Federalist Society. In legal theory, the “Federalist Society” stands for so-called originalism, an absolutely literal interpretation of the US Constitution. The ultra-conservative majority of the 6 conservative judges on the US Supreme Court consists exclusively of members of the “Federalist Society”. Since 2019, the Federalist Society has been thanks to Donald Trump as US President “is more powerful than ever before,” wrote the Washington Post. William Baude also comes from the originalist school of thought.

Trump sees “giant victory” in court

Progressive and ultra-conservative lawyers agree. The judge in Colorado was loud Newsweek just unsure whether the 14th Amendment would also be legally applicable against a candidate in a Republican primary. The result: She decided that this couldn’t be the case. Former President Trump, against whom dozens of cases are pending, sees the first instance ruling as a “giant legal victory.” He went on to talk about an “absolute collapse” that his political opponents were now having.

Political scientist pessimistic about electoral exclusion – In the end, Trump’s majority on the Supreme Court decides

Political scientist David Faris, professor at Roosevelt University in the US, gives him a guest article in Newsweek rather grudgingly right: wanting to use the 14th Amendment against the ex-president is “more than appropriate”. However, the question of excluding Trump from the 2024 presidential election will be decided by ultimately the Supreme Court, which has a right-wing majority and three allies appointed by Trump. (kb)