Minutes after Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race was announced, his rival, Republican candidate Donald Trump, told CNN that Vice President Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat in the November election than Democratic President Joe Biden.

A CNN reporter told social media that Trump made the comments to the network shortly after Biden announced his decision. The tycoon has also praised Biden’s work these past four years: “He is the worst president in the history of our country, by far.”

Although the next candidate will have to be decided by the Democratic Party, Biden has already indicated who should be his replacement in the White House. And he did so in the same letter in which he announced his departure: “Harris has been an extraordinary partner.”