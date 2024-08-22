CNN: Trump lied about Harris-Putin meeting before NWO

Former White House chief Donald Trump lied about an alleged meeting between US Vice President Kamala Harris and Russian leader Vladimir Putin before the start of the special military operation (SVO) in 2022, the TV channel reports. CNN.

“Remember when President Joe Biden sent Harris to Europe to prevent conflict in Ukraine. She met with Putin, and then three days later there was fighting. Do you think she did a good job?” Trump said.

The TV channel refuted the former US president’s words, emphasizing that Harris had never met with Putin. In addition, the authors of the material added that during her stay in Europe in February 2022, she attended the Munich Security Conference, which the Russian president did not attend.

Earlier, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries compared Trump to an obsessive ex-boyfriend, saying there was currently no reason for Americans to “reconnect” with the former president.