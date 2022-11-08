Trump talked about the files that concern the Republicans in the United States, referring to the issue of immigration, and said that millions are entering the country illegally.

Trump added that “the country is being destroyed”, while it urgently needs stronger border control, in reference to those entering through Mexico.

And the former Republican president has long advocated building a separation wall with Mexico, and parts of the project were implemented during his presidential term.

Trump added that the United States has a lot of bad things “that need to be done.”

Republicans are focusing their campaign on what they see as Biden’s “bad” economic performance, due to the inflation that followed the Corona crisis and the Ukraine war.

Republicans also criticize what they see as Democrats’ leniency with illegal immigrants entering the country.

Trump has repeatedly hinted at the possibility of his candidacy for the next presidential election in 2024, while he had considered himself the actual winner of the 2020 elections, but he repeated that “his victory was stolen” because “the results were rigged.”