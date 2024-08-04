LFederal Judge Tanya Chutkan on Saturday rejected another request from the former president of the United Statess Republican candidate, Donald Trump, to dismiss the case against him for the 2021 Capitol assaultthis time claiming to be the victim of persecution by the Joe Biden Administration.

The New York tycoon’s defense had presented press articles that recounted Biden’s frustration with the slow pace of the legal cases against Trump and which, in the opinion of the Republican, showed that he was accused for political reasons.

There is no indication that President Biden ever made such comments to the Attorney General or the Justice Department, much less that such comments resulted in politically motivated actions.

The Republican is accused in federal court in the District of Columbia of having conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 election. in which he lost to Biden and having instigated the assault on the Capitol in January 2021 to stop the transition of power.

The case returned to Judge Chutkan on Friday after being paralyzed for eight months because Trump appealed to the Supreme Court claiming that he has judicial immunity for having been president.

The Supreme Court ruled last month that former presidents have immunity for “official acts” carried out when they were in power, and left it to lower courts to determine whether what Trump did after the election was part of his official duties.

The Capitol assault case is one of four criminal charges against TrumpHe was found guilty in New York in May of falsifying business records, but his sentence has not yet been announced.

In Georgia, He is accused of leading a mafia plot to try to reverse the 2020 election results In that state and in Florida, he was accused of illegally retaining classified documents when he left the White House, but the judge dismissed the case last month.

EFE