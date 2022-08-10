The former federal prosecutor: «The search did not take place on a random date. In the investigation on January 6, his role in the assault on Capitol Hill is emerging “

“There The search of Donald Trump’s residence may not be the last, I believe that from the material seized by the FBI, other profiles of interest to investigators and the need for new sites to be checked may emerge. A mandate like that of Mar-a-Lago suggests that there is more to it than the mere question of the documents of the National Archives ”. This is the reflection of Brian A. Jacobs, former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, where he was deputy head of the appeals section. During his tenure, he conducted investigations into banking, telematics, mail and securities fraud, public corruption, money laundering, obstruction of justice, embezzlement and cybercrime. Today he is a lawyer at the Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello PC law firm for which he assists individuals and legal entities in cases of financial and accounting fraud, insider trading, antitrust violations, extortion and corruption, hacking and theft of trade secrets.

What is your idea of ​​the perdition of Mar-a-Lago?

“This is an initiative linked to the affair that began last winter on the notification of the return to the National Archives of documents taken away by Trump at the end of his mandate, but it may not be just that”.

That is to say?

“P.For each search order, the prosecutor must ask the judge for a warrant not only showing that they have substantial elements on the fact that a crime has been committed, but that the actual evidence of the crime can be found in the specific place for which the search was requested and at that particular moment. So the investigators had to be convinced that in Mar-a-Lago, just yesterday, they would have found evidence of a crime committed by Trump ”.

But what goes beyond the documents not returned?

“It would be a rather peculiar coincidence. The search took place just when the investigations into the events of January 6, 2021 are becoming more pressing and increasingly precise elements are emerging on the role of the president. I would be really surprised, therefore, if the judge’s mandate was based exclusively on the question of documents not returned to the national archives ”.

Could it be that in those documents there were elements useful for the investigation on January 6?

“I repeat, we have no elements in hand and we are talking about hypotheses. However, carrying out a search means putting in a lot of resources and spending important American taxpayers’ money. These are expensive ordinances that are not easily adopted, requiring the mobilization of many federal agents, not only those who physically carry out the searches but also those who are dedicated to the preparatory apparatus, analysis and evaluation of the seized material. And with them are the prosecutors, forensic experts, administrative staff and so on. And then there is a need for revisions at various levels and, transversely, through various apparatuses and agencies, since he is a former president of the United States. This is money that is not spent easily but which concerns events of particular importance, so I believe that the mandate arises from investigations of a higher standard than the question of the national archives ».

Could the Minister of Justice have played a role?

“At the moment we do not know what the degree of involvement of Minister Merrick Garland was, but I would not be surprised to know that it was part of the process of revising the ordinance and therefore of the decision to search Trump’s residence in Florida”.

Now what should we expect?

“QWhen a search is made, there is usually the seizure of the material and its examination for evidence against the suspect. So at that point the Justice Department decides whether or not to proceed against Trump and then starts the procedure to instruct the trial. It’s all about understanding what the prosecutor’s office and the FBI have in their hands. Another aspect concerns the case in which the material offers investigators ideas for identifying other relevant profiles, witnesses or accomplices, or other places in which to carry out searches to collect other evidence and I believe that this could be the case “.

How can this affect Trump’s political future?

«The Justice Department usually does not deal with these aspects, it continues its activities regardless of the activities of the person concerned. In short, it operates according to the principle of non-interference with elections or political activities. I think the Ministry of Justice will be quite scrupulous in this regard. As for the effects on Trump’s decisions, I believe that in the next few days we will have a clear idea of ​​what the former president will do ».