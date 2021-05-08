Donald Trump is now publishing messages via a newly launched blog. But his followers cannot post them on the social networks as planned.

Update from May 8, 9.41 p.m.: The online platform Twitter has blocked several user accounts for bypassing the ban on ex-US President Donald Trump. “We will take action against accounts whose obvious intention is to distribute content related to a blocked account,” a spokesman for the US company told AFP on Thursday. The accounts had therefore shared the content of a website recently published by Trump on Twitter.

The website “straight from the desk of Donald J Trump” was published shortly before a decision by the online platform Facebook on the continuation of a Trump ban on Wednesday (see first report). The independent supervisory body of Facebook had temporarily confirmed the blocking of Trump’s user accounts on the online platform and the subsidiary service Instagram. The move was “justified” after the violent storming of the Capitol on January 6th. Trump had also blocked Twitter.

Trump wants to communicate with followers via his own blog

First report from May 6th: Palm Beach – Ex-President Donald Trump, banned from major online platforms, now wants to communicate with his supporters via his own website. The blog area started on Tuesday is reminiscent of Twitter – but there are only contributions from Trump himself.

At the same time, Trump’s supporters could, so to speak, carry statements by the former US president through a back door to Twitter and Facebook, the social networks that blocked Trump’s posts and its channels. His followers can now share each of his short articles as a quote and link on Twitter and Facebook with just a few clicks. It is unclear, however, whether the services will allow this.

Trump opens a new blog: Assault on Capitol leads to Twitter, Facebook and Youtube being blocked

Trump was locked out of Twitter, Facebook and Google’s video platform Youtube after his supporters had stormed the Capitol in Washington. On Wednesday, Facebook’s independent oversight board announced that the ex-president would remain excluded from the platform. However, the “unlimited ban” imposed on Trump is not permitted. Facebook must therefore re-examine the case within six months. Twitter, on the other hand, has already emphasized that there is no way back for him. Youtube wants to unblock its profile when “the risk of violence has decreased”.

“President Trump’s actions in the social networks encouraged violence, legitimized violence and were a serious violation of the Facebook rules,” said Facebook’s supervisory body representative Thomas Hughes. With his unfounded allegations of election fraud and his constant calls for action, Trump created an environment “in which a serious risk of violence was possible”.

Donald Trump’s replacement Twitter: Ex-President had to send comments by email

After being banned from online services, Trump has been reliant on sending statements by email in recent months. Before that, the Twitter account was by far his most important communication channel with more than 80 million subscribers. It had been speculated several times that he could start his own online platform. In the blog area with the title “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump”, in German: “From Donald J. Trump’s desk”, his followers can give individual posts a “Like” heart, just like on Twitter – and also themselves Get notified of new posts.

In one of his last posts, Trump complained about social media. Their behavior is a “total shame” and embarrassing for the USA. Because, according to Trump: “The President of the United States was robbed of the freedom of speech because the left-wing madmen are afraid of the truth.” But the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before. (dpa / AFP / fmü)

