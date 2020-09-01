The Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden has blamed incumbent Donald Trump for the deadly violence on the sidelines of protests. “There are fires burning and we have a president who kindles the flames,” Biden said Monday in the city of Pittsburgh. “He can’t stop the violence because he’s been stirring it up for years.”

“Does anyone think that there will be less violence in the US if Donald Trump is re-elected?” asked Biden, who will challenge the Republican in the November 3rd election. “He may think that the words law and order make him seem strong. But his inability to appeal to his own supporters to stop acting like an armed militia in this country shows how weak he is.”

At the same time, Biden sharply condemned riots on the fringes of anti-racism protests. “Riots are not a protest. Looting is not a protest. Arson is not a protest. This is simply lawlessness.” Those responsible for such acts should be held accountable. “Violence will not bring about change,” said the 77-year-old. “It will only bring destruction.”

Over the weekend, a man was shot dead on the sidelines of protests in Portland on the US west coast. Several hundred vehicles from Trump supporters drove through the city in the state of Oregon in a motorcade. They also drove through the city center, where clashes with Black Lives Matter protesters broke out. Amateur footage showed that at least one Trump supporter shot the protesters with a paintball gun.

The victim could be a member of an ultra-right group: Photos showed that the victim was wearing a hat with the logo of the group “Patriot Prayer”, an ultra-right group that was involved in several violent demonstrations in Portland. The exact circumstances of his death were initially unclear.

In Portland, protests against racism and police violence led to clashes between protesters and police. Photo: dpa

America in fear of a wave of violence

Less than two months before the presidential election, the incident raised concerns about an escalation of violent clashes between right and left groups – especially when guns are involved.

As recently as last Tuesday, two people were shot dead on the brink of protests against racism and police violence in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin. A 17-year-old white man was arrested as a suspect. Armed with a rapid-fire rifle, the teenager had apparently joined a group of men who said they wanted to protect buildings from attacks by demonstrators.

In Kenosha on August 23, the African American Jacob Blake was seriously injured by a white police officer who was shot seven times in the back. The new case of police violence caused outrage and protests, which also led to violent riots.

Trump accuses Democrats of losing control

Trump plans to visit Kenosha on Tuesday. He wants to meet representatives of the security authorities there and examine the damage caused by the riots. A meeting with Blake’s family was not initially planned.

[Mit dem Newsletter „Twenty/Twenty“ begleiten unsere US-Experten Sie jeden Donnerstag auf dem Weg zur Präsidentschaftswahl. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung: tagesspiegel.de/twentytwenty.]

The president again accused the opposition Democrats on Monday of having lost control in the cities they govern in the face of “insane violence”. In contrast, he stands for “law and order”.

The right-wing populist, who is behind Biden in surveys, wants to make the issue of internal security a central election campaign issue. He accuses Biden of weakness in dealing with violence and crime and warns that if the Democrats win the election, the country will sink into chaos and anarchy. (AFP)