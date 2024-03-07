IIn the United States on Thursday (local time), a federal judge rejected Donald Trump's request to postpone the enforcement of an $83.3 million judgment in the libel lawsuit against the writer E. Jean Carroll. “Mr. Trump's current situation is the result of his own delaying tactics,” said US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan, explaining his decision.

Trump had tried to delay enforcement of the judgment and only filed his motions to dismiss the judgment on Tuesday. According to Kaplan, Trump should not have waited until 25 days after the verdict before requesting a stay. The judge's decision now increases the pressure on the former US president to pay the bail expected from him.

Trump had 30 days to post bail

In their verdict on Jan. 26, jurors agreed with E. Jean Carroll, a former columnist for Elle magazine, that Trump had defamed her in June 2019 by denying that he had met her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s of raping Manhattan. Judge Kaplan made the ruling official on February 8, giving Trump 30 days to post $24.5 million bail or raise cash while he appeals. Trump also has not shown that he could suffer “irreparable harm” if he had to post bail.

Trump's lawyers and a spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Carroll's attorney declined to comment on the matter.